Operatic miracle: How former baritone from Korea found global success as lead tenor

Korean tenor Baek Seok-jong says his career has been defined more by failure than success, reflecting on a musical journey that ultimately led him to the world's most prestigious opera houses.

Now, he is set to make his first full-length opera appearance in Korea as Calaf in Puccini's "Turandot," presented by the Seoul Arts Center from July 22-26.

"Failure has far outweighed success in my life," Baek said in a written interview with the Hankook Ilbo. Looking ahead to his long-awaited domestic opera debut, he added, "Hardship has been a greater blessing than comfort."

Baek built his international reputation by turning understudy opportunities into career-defining performances. In 2022, he was cast as the cover for Samson in Saint-Saens' "Samson et Dalila" at the Royal Opera House in London, before making his principal debut in the role. Soon afterward, he stepped in for renowned German tenor Jonas Kaufmann as the lead in Mascagni 's "Cavalleria Rusticana," earning widespread acclaim. The following year, he sang leading roles in Verdi's "Nabucco" and "Turandot" at the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

Now he returns to his home country as Calaf, the prince who sings the famous aria "Nessun Dorma" ("None Shall Sleep") in "Turandot."

Behind those achievements, however, was a long and difficult road.

Born in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, Baek graduated from Chugye University for the Arts before pursuing further studies in Canada and later the United States. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to gain admission, he was eventually accepted to the Manhattan School of Music. For nearly 15 years, he trained and performed as a baritone.

His career took an unexpected turn in 2019 after a chance encounter in New York with renowned Korean tenor Lee Yong-hoon, a former professor at Seoul National University, who encouraged him to switch voice types.

"I was told I could become a tenor," Baek recalled. "That completely changed the direction of my life."

Making such a transition in his 30s was already unusual, but soon afterward the COVID-19 pandemic brought performances around the world to a standstill. With theaters closed, Baek practiced almost every day alone in the rehearsal room of a Korean church in San Francisco.

"For the first several months, I couldn't produce the sound I wanted, and I questioned my decision," he said. "But I never stopped practicing."

After a year and a half of solitary training, he emerged as a prizewinner at a series of international vocal competitions as a tenor and soon began receiving invitations from leading opera companies around the world.

"Many people say that switching from baritone to tenor was the defining moment that changed my life," he said. "But my life wasn't shaped by a single decision. Every moment I have lived through has led me to where I am today."

Perhaps for that reason, the advice he would give to his younger self before leaving Korea to study abroad is not about career strategy.

A devout Christian, Baek said there were many periods when the future seemed uncertain and success appeared impossible. "I would tell myself not to be afraid, and to entrust my heart and my hopes completely to the Lord," he said.

Despite his international success, Baek believes his artistic journey is far from complete.

"A singer must keep singing for life," he said. "It is a lifelong process of learning and growing. Even now, I constantly feel there is more to improve, and I continue striving for better music and deeper artistic expression."

The years he spent enduring setbacks, he said, ultimately shaped the voice he has today. With that voice, he will finally meet Korean audiences in his first complete staged opera production at home.

Baek shares the role of Calaf with tenor Kim Young-woo in the July 22-26 run at the Seoul Arts Center Opera Theater, while sopranos Ewa Płonka and Suh Sun-young alternate in the title role of Turandot.

For Baek, however, the homecoming means more than another engagement on an international career.

"The greatest joy is being able to sing before my teachers, my family and especially my parents," he said.

Having recently lost his father, Baek added, "This performance means more to me than any appearance on the world's greatest stages. It fills me with even greater excitement and emotion."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.