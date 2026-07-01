After a difficult 2025, marked by the absence of major tentpole releases and million-ticket blockbusters, Korea's movie industry has regained momentum as it heads into the peak summer season. This July, audiences can choose from a wide range of films, including big-budget Korean productions, Hollywood blockbusters and family-friendly animation, making for one of the busiest summer lineups in recent years.

The most anticipated release is director Na Hong-jin's "Hope," which opens July 15. It marks the filmmaker's first feature since "The Wailing" (2016). The film generated strong buzz after premiering in competition at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, where it received favorable reviews.

Set in a village near the Korean Demilitarized Zone, "Hope" follows Beom-seok, the head of a local police outpost, who is alerted by young villagers that a tiger has appeared in the area. With the entire community thrown into panic, he finds himself confronting a series of unimaginable events. The science-fiction action thriller stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender.

Reportedly produced on a budget of around 50 billion won ($36 million), "Hope" is effectively the only Korean tentpole release of the summer. Last year's summer box office underscored the industry's slowdown, with no major domestic blockbuster leading the market. In recent years, Hollywood franchises and animated films have dominated the lucrative summer season, while rising production costs, reduced investment and declining theater attendance have significantly reduced the number of large-scale Korean productions. "Hope" is expected to play a pivotal role in revitalizing the domestic box office.

Hollywood lineup

Hollywood's summer lineup is equally formidable. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," the latest installment from Marvel Studios, is set to open in Korea on July 29, ahead of its North American release. The previous films in the series, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, attracted 7.25 million viewers for "Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)," 8.02 million for "Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)" and 7.55 million for "Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)," drawing a combined 22.82 million admissions in Korea and establishing a loyal fan base.

The new film picks up the story five years after "No Way Home." With the world having forgotten his identity, Peter Parker encounters a mysterious enemy who still remembers him, while a DNA mutation grants him uncontrollable new powers, setting off another action-packed adventure.

Another highly anticipated release is "Marty Supreme," starring Timothée Chalamet, which opened Wednesday. The film has won 44 awards and earned 287 nominations at international film festivals. It follows Marty Mouser, a dreamer dismissed by those around him, as he endures a grueling journey to become a champion table tennis player. Following its acclaimed North American release last year, the film is expected to attract strong interest from Korean audiences.

Family-friendly films are also arriving. Disney's live-action adaptation of "Moana" opens July 8 and is expected to appeal to both children and families who loved the original animated film. Family movies and animated features have consistently performed well during Korea's summer vacation season, making the film a potential box office contender.

The film follows Moana, a young Polynesian girl, as she sets sail with the legendary demigod Maui to lift a curse threatening her island. "Moana" has generated positive early expectations thanks to its strong resemblance to the animated source material. Samoan actress Catherine Laga'aia stars as Moana, while Dwayne Johnson reprises his role as Maui.

Also joining the July lineup is "Hana Korea," starring Kim Min-ha and Kim Joo-ryoung. Opening July 8, the film is inspired by true events and follows Hye-seon, a North Korean defector striving to build a new life despite daunting challenges.

The Korea-Denmark co-production is directed by Danish filmmaker Frederik Sølberg, with a screenplay co-written by Sharon Choi, best known internationally as director Bong Joon-ho's interpreter.

Following the success of "Toy Story 5," another animated contender is "Minions & Monsters," opening July 15. The Minions became global favorites through the Despicable Me franchise before establishing a successful series of their own.

The new adventure follows Minions James, Henry and Ed as they embark on a quest to find a legendary monster. Korean actor Yoon Kyung-ho also makes a special appearance in the Korean dub.

With blockbusters, family entertainment and independent dramas all sharing the release calendar, this year's July lineup offers moviegoers an unusually broad range of choices.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.