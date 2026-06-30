Craving spicy rice cakes? Skip the glass noodles and try these smarter choices

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The sweet and spicy aroma of tteokbokki (spicy simmered rice cakes) wafting from a street stall is enough to tempt almost anyone. And once you've decided to indulge, it's easy to add fried snacks, sundae (Korean blood sausage) and a soft drink to the order.

The problem is that this combination quickly turns into an extremely high-carbohydrate meal. Fortunately, you don't have to give up tteokbokki altogether. Choosing different toppings, beverages and desserts — along with making a few simple adjustments before and after eating — can make the meal less taxing on your blood sugar.

Skipping meals beforehand can backfire

People trying to manage their weight often think, "I'm having tteokbokki for dinner, so I'll skip lunch." But eating a large amount of refined carbohydrates such as rice cakes after a long fast can cause blood sugar to rise even more rapidly.

Extreme hunger also encourages faster eating and makes it easier to overeat rice cakes or order extra toppings.

Instead of skipping a meal, it is better to eat a light meal beforehand, especially one that includes protein and vegetables. If you're about to eat tteokbokki on an empty stomach, having vegetables that require chewing — such as cucumbers, cherry tomatoes or cabbage salad — beforehand may help.

Even when eating out, there are practical strategies. Stopping by a convenience store for a to-go salad or a boiled egg before heading to the food stall can prevent tteokbokki from becoming your first food of the meal.

Replace extra noodles with protein toppings

Adding ramen, chewy wheat noodles, udon or Chinese-style glass noodles to tteokbokki may enhance its flavor, but it also significantly increases the carbohydrate content.

This is especially true for bunmoja, the thick chewy sweet potato starch noodles that have become increasingly popular. Their texture often encourages people to keep eating, making it easy to consume far more carbohydrates than intended.

A better choice is to skip the noodle add-ons and opt for protein-rich toppings, such as boiled eggs or fish cakes. Fish cakes are processed foods and can be high in sodium, however, so moderation is recommended. If you order fish cake soup on the side, it is also better to eat the fish cakes rather than drink large amounts of the broth.

The order in which you eat also matters. Eating protein or vegetables before the rice cakes slows the movement of food from the stomach into the intestines. This may also influence the release of GLP-1, a gut hormone associated with satiety, helping moderate the rise in blood sugar after a meal.

The same principle applies when ordering delivery. Rather than adding extra noodles, choose eggs, fish cakes or vegetables to create a more balanced meal.

Don't cool the heat with sugary drinks

Spicy tteokbokki naturally makes many people crave carbonated drinks. But since tteokbokki is already rich in carbohydrates, pairing it with sugar-sweetened beverages further increases the blood sugar load.

Cola, lemon-lime soda and sweet yogurt-based drinks may briefly ease the spiciness, but they also add a substantial amount of sugar.

Instead, water, unsweetened barley tea or plain sparkling water are better options. Some people prefer milk or dairy drinks, but these can also contain significant amounts of added sugar, so checking the nutrition label is advisable.

Creamy rosé tteokbokki isn't necessarily healthier

Rosé tteokbokki, which combines spicy sauce with cream and cheese, has become increasingly popular for its rich, mild flavor.

However, because it still contains rice cakes, it remains a carbohydrate-heavy dish. The addition of cream and cheese also increases calories and saturated fat compared with traditional gochujang-based tteokbokki.

Rosé tteokbokki is often paired with toppings such as Chinese glass noodles, bunmoja, sausages and bacon. The more toppings added, the larger the portion tends to become. If choosing rosé tteokbokki, it's better to skip extra noodles, limit processed meat toppings and avoid finishing every last spoonful of the rich sauce or dipping fried foods into it.

Skip the bubble tea and take a walk afterward

Many people finish a tteokbokki meal with ice cream or bubble tea, but these desserts can trigger another sharp rise in blood sugar after an already carbohydrate-heavy meal.

Instead, choose water or unsweetened tea to finish the meal. If you're craving something sweet, a small serving of fresh fruit is a better alternative than ice cream.

Physical activity after eating can also help. Rather than sitting down immediately after the meal, try walking for 10 to 20 minutes. Since blood sugar begins rising soon after eating, even a light walk — such as walking one extra bus stop or taking the stairs instead — can help.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







