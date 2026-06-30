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What is the best way to lose weight? The standard answer is to eat less and exercise more. In reality, however, there are situations in which exercising is difficult or even impossible.

Sometimes the issue is not a lack of willpower but a health condition that limits physical activity. Examples include injuries, arthritis, fibromyalgia or episodes in which exercise causes blood sugar levels to drop dangerously low.

Exercise helps boost your metabolism, allowing the body to burn calories more efficiently. Without it, your metabolism may slow down. But if weight loss is necessary despite an inability to exercise, there are still ways to make progress with careful planning, according to U.S. News & World Report and other health sources.

One important point is that losing weight without exercise usually takes longer. However, gradual weight loss is not necessarily a bad thing, as it may help reduce the risk of regaining the weight quickly.

For that reason, experts recommend setting long-term goals rather than focusing on weekly targets. A reasonable goal, for example, is to lose about 10 percent of one’s body weight over three to six months. People should also keep in mind that weight may drop somewhat faster at the beginning of a diet because of losses in water and muscle mass as well as fat.

Even if full-scale exercise is not possible, moving a little is still beneficial for health. Getting up and walking for a few minutes, taking breaks from digital devices or increasing upper-body activity with light dumbbells can all help.

Use smaller dishes

Switch to smaller bowls and plates at meals. Use a smaller rice bowl, and serve salads with grains and protein on a smaller plate.

Reduce portions

When eating out, consider eating only half the meal and taking the rest home.

Focus while eating

Distracted eating often leads to overeating. Put away your phone during meals and chew slowly so your body has time to recognize fullness.

Eat more fiber

Fiber helps people feel full longer. The recommended daily intake is 25 grams for women and 38 grams for men. One cup of black beans contains about 15 grams of fiber, while one cup of broccoli contains about 5 grams.

Drink plenty of water

Combining fiber-rich foods with adequate water intake can support weight loss. Replacing sugary soft drinks with water is a simple but effective step.

Get enough sleep

Adequate sleep helps regulate hormones related to hunger. When people are sleep-deprived, the body often sends stronger hunger signals. Lack of sleep can also raise levels of cortisol, a stress-related hormone. Most adults need about seven to eight hours of sleep per night.

Increase protein intake

Protein-rich foods provide energy and help maintain fullness. Experts often recommend consuming about 25-30 grams of protein per meal during weight loss.

Keep healthy snacks available

To avoid reaching for chips and cookies, prepare healthier options such as sliced cucumbers and carrots, and keep a bowl of fruit within easy reach.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.