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Tomatoes are now in peak season. Packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, they have been linked to a variety of health benefits, from lowering the risk of certain cancers to supporting heart health and healthy blood sugar levels.

Botanically, tomatoes are classified as fruits because they develop from the flower of the plant after fertilization. In the culinary world, however, they are typically treated as vegetables and are widely used in salads, sauces and soups.

Tomatoes are among the most popular foods worldwide thanks to their impressive nutritional profile. They are rich in vitamins C and K, folate, potassium and dietary fiber, while also providing antioxidants such as lycopene, beta-carotene, lutein and choline.

In Korea, tomato season generally runs from May through September, with the sweetest and most flavorful tomatoes harvested between June and August. Grown under abundant summer sunshine, they are at their nutritional peak during this period.

Based on information from the U.S. health and medical website Healthline and other sources, here are some of the key reasons to add more tomatoes to your diet.

May help reduce cancer risk

Tomatoes are an excellent source of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that has been associated with a lower risk of breast, lung, prostate and stomach cancers in several studies. Lycopene may help slow the growth of cancer cells by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, two factors that contribute to cancer development.

Supports healthier, younger-looking skin

Lycopene and other antioxidants in tomatoes help protect the skin from damage caused by ultraviolet (UV) rays while helping slow visible signs of skin aging.

Promotes stronger bones

Tomatoes contain vitamin K and calcium, both of which play important roles in maintaining healthy bones. Lycopene has also been linked to improved bone mineral density, potentially lowering the risk of osteoporosis.

Supports eye health

Tomatoes provide vitamin A, an essential nutrient for maintaining healthy vision.

May aid weight management

Low in calories but high in water and nutrients, tomatoes can help promote fullness and reduce appetite. Their fiber and water content also support healthy digestion and may help prevent constipation.

May protect the prostate

Animal studies have found that diets rich in tomatoes significantly slowed the growth of prostate tumors, suggesting potential protective effects.

Supports heart health and healthy blood sugar

Tomatoes contain B vitamins, folate, niacin and potassium, nutrients that help lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure. These benefits may reduce the risk of heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases. Tomatoes may also contribute to healthier blood sugar control.

May reduce damage caused by smoking

Tomatoes contain coumaric acid and chlorogenic acid, compounds that may help protect the body against carcinogens produced by cigarette smoke.

Strengthens the immune system

The high vitamin C content of tomatoes supports immune function and helps the body defend itself against infections.

Better sleep

Some studies suggest that tomatoes may contribute to improved sleep quality, which can have positive effects on overall health and daily well-being.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.















