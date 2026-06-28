



"Perfect as a gift for foreign friends."

"It would also be practical for people living alone."

Those were among the reactions posted on social media after Binggrae announced that its iconic Banana Flavored Milk — affectionately nicknamed "Fat Banana Milk" ("Ttungba") for its distinctive bottle shape — would be transformed into a ceramic tableware set.

Since its debut in 1974, the drink has become one of Korea's best-known beverages, enjoyed across generations. More recently, it has also gained popularity among foreign visitors thanks to the trend of mixing it with coffee and other convenience-store drinks.

Capitalizing on renewed interest in the brand, Binggrae recently unveiled a ceramic dining set inspired by the bottle's distinctive shape, which itself was modeled after the traditional Korean moon jar of the late Joseon Kingdom era.

Developed in collaboration with premium ceramics brand Yido Onhwa, the set resembles a bottle of Banana Flavored Milk when assembled, but separates into five pieces: a rice bowl, soup bowl, side-dish bowl, plate and small sauce dish.

Available in the drink's signature yellow banana flavor and pink strawberry flavor designs, the collection debuted exclusively on crowdfunding platform Wadiz on May 19 and is scheduled to be released later through Kakao Gift and Yido Onhwa's official online store.

The crowdfunding campaign attracted about 10,000 backers over three weeks, raising 650 million won ($470,000). Although the campaign was not open to overseas purchases, more than 24,000 people signed up for launch notifications, including users from the United States, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan and Germany.

According to Wadiz, the combination of the product's limited-edition status and the strong fan base surrounding the Banana Flavored Milk brand generated exceptional interest, while also revealing significant overseas demand.

Another nostalgic success came from Ssang Ssang Bar, a classic ice cream brand under Binggrae's Haitai Ice. Last October, the company introduced a hand warmer and portable battery inspired by the ice cream in collaboration with IT accessories brand Miniduct.

The gadget faithfully recreates the original product's wooden stick handle, split-in-half design and packaging, while even including a chocolate-scented card. The crowdfunding campaign raised 680 million won, drawing strong interest from consumers in their 20s and 30s.

"Both Banana Flavored Milk and Ssang Ssang Bar have been familiar products for decades, but turning them into merchandise allows us to connect with younger consumers and offer new brand experiences," a Binggrae official said. "Unlike collaborations with outside intellectual properties, creating merchandise from our own brands helps reinforce our heritage."

Orion has also expanded its snack brands beyond food. Last year, the company transformed its Cham Bung Eo Bbang fish-shaped snack into a hand warmer and portable battery. Featuring the snack's familiar design and accompanied by a promotional giveaway of the actual snack, all 8,000 units prepared for the Wadiz campaign sold out within four days, generating more than 200 million won in funding.

Earlier this year, Orion took another step by publishing children's picture books featuring characters based on two of its signature snacks — choco songi and goraebap (whale rice crackers) — both first introduced in 1984.

Created in partnership with publisher Kim Young-sa, the books reinterpret the beloved snacks for both children and adults, extending the brands beyond food into storytelling and entertainment. Orion also released a limited-edition "Fairy Tale Edition" snack packages to commemorate the books.

"If collaborations with external intellectual properties are effective at generating buzz, our own brand IP allows us to build lasting value based on the familiarity and memories we've shared with consumers over many years," an Orion official said. "We want people to experience not only our products but also the stories and emotions behind our brands."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







