How to make noodle dishes healthier

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When enjoying a Korean stew or hot pot, many people find it hard to resist adding noodles. Whether it's instant ramen or chewy glass noodles, the choice often comes down to taste. But for those trying to lose weight, the question naturally arises: Which is the less calorie-heavy option?

Despite appearances, the two differ in their nutritional profiles and health considerations.

Glass noodles, known as dangmyeon, are typically made from potato or sweet potato starch. A 100-gram serving of dried glass noodles contains roughly 340 to 370 calories, making them more calorie-dense than many people assume. They consist almost entirely of refined carbohydrates and contain relatively little protein or dietary fiber.

Although they expand significantly when cooked — making portions appear larger — the total calorie intake remains substantial. While glass noodles contain less fat than ramen, they can still cause blood sugar to rise quickly because they are primarily composed of refined starch.

If you choose glass noodles, nutrition experts recommend reducing your rice portion and pairing the meal with vegetables and lean protein to improve satiety and help stabilize blood sugar.

A standard serving of ramen noodles contains about 300 to 350 calories, similar to glass noodles. However, because most instant ramen noodles are deep-fried during processing, they generally contain more fat, including saturated fat, while offering little dietary fiber.

This means ramen not only adds carbohydrates but also significantly increases fat intake. Adding processed meats such as ham or sausages, or topping the dish with cheese, further boosts both calories and saturated fat.

If you opt for ramen noodles, using only half the noodle block and adding mushrooms or vegetables can help reduce the overall calorie load.

Ultimately, weight gain depends less on whether you choose ramen or glass noodles than on how much you eat.

Both are refined carbohydrate sources, so adding noodles to a stew substantially increases the meal's carbohydrate content. Eating a bowl of rice alongside the noodles can push calorie intake much higher than expected.

Another important factor is the broth. Drinking too much stew broth significantly increases sodium intake, regardless of the type of noodles. Excess sodium can lead to water retention, bloating and increased thirst, making people feel as though they have gained weight even if the increase is largely temporary.

Health experts recommend eating vegetables and protein first, limiting broth consumption, and treating noodles as a side rather than the main component of the meal.

For those focusing on weight management, replacing noodles with other ingredients is the healthiest option.

Mushrooms are low in calories and high in fiber, helping promote fullness. Tofu provides high-quality protein that supports muscle maintenance and keeps you satisfied longer. Adding vegetables such as bean sprouts and napa cabbage increases the volume of the meal without adding many calories.

If you must choose between the two noodle options, glass noodles may have a slight advantage because they contain less fat than ramen. However, they are still high in refined carbohydrates.

In the end, the healthiest choice depends not so much on the type of noodles as on portion control and maintaining a balanced meal with plenty of vegetables and protein.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.