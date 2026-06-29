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Avoiding stress in daily life — from relationships, pressure at work, disappointing news such as Korea's early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup — is nearly impossible.

When people experience stress, levels of the hormone cortisol begin to rise. Chronic stress, which keeps cortisol levels elevated, can affect nearly every part of the body.

It can disrupt metabolism, contribute to weight gain and trigger inflammation. It may also affect blood sugar, blood pressure, heart health and even memory.

Stress does not simply disappear on its own. To protect both physical and mental health, it is important to develop habits that help maintain a sense of calm regardless of external circumstances.

Drawing on information from Harvard Health Publishing, here are three simple ways to reduce stress.

Choose physical activities you genuinely enjoy

Physical activity helps lower cortisol levels and relax both the body and mind. However, forcing yourself to do exercises you dislike may become another source of stress.

Instead, choose activities you actually enjoy, such as gardening, walking or other forms of movement that motivate you to stay active while relieving stress.

Reframe your thinking

Much of our stress comes not only from what happens, but from how we interpret it. Two people can experience the same situation yet respond very differently.

While personality plays a role, changing your perspective can also make a significant difference. Reflecting on how you perceive challenging situations and consciously adopting a more positive outlook can help reduce stress.

Stay organized, plan ahead

Clutter and disorganization can create unnecessary stress. Establishing simple organizational habits — such as keeping frequently used items in designated places — can reduce the "mental noise" of everyday life.

Organization also applies to time management. Schedule regular exercise, plan nutritious meals and maintain a consistent sleep routine.

If you know a stressful event is approaching, such as surgery, financial difficulties or the loss of a loved one, preparing in advance and developing a coping plan can lessen its emotional and physical impact.

Experts note that finding the right combination of stress-relief strategies may take time. It is important to periodically evaluate whether your chosen methods are working and adjust them if necessary. If stress remains overwhelming despite your efforts, consulting a health care professional is recommended.

Frequently asked questions

Q. Can stress weaken the immune system?

A. Yes. Chronic stress can impair the function of immune cells, making people more susceptible to colds and other infections.

Q. Can stress lead to weight gain?

A. Yes. Stress hormones can increase appetite, particularly cravings for sugary and high-calorie food. Chronic stress is also associated with the accumulation of abdominal fat.

Q. Can stress affect blood pressure and heart health?

A. Yes. Stress temporarily raises blood pressure and heart rate. Repeated or prolonged stress may increase the risk of hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.



