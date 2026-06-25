Why so many people in Korea are walking barefoot — should you try it?

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Walk through a park or along a nature trail these days, and you're likely to spot people taking off their shoes to walk barefoot on dirt or clay paths. The practice has become especially popular among middle-aged and older adults in Korea, with many joining barefoot walking clubs or traveling to famous clay trails in pursuit of better health.

Participants often report feeling that their feet are lighter, their sleep has improved and even their back and knee pain has eased after their walks. But what does barefoot walking actually do for the body?

The soles of the feet contain thousands of sensory receptors. Walking barefoot allows people to directly feel subtle changes in the ground's texture and pressure, prompting the small muscles in the feet and ankles to work harder.

This increased stimulation may help improve balance and overall coordination.

As people reach middle age and beyond, declining leg strength and balance becomes a major risk factor for falls. Some studies suggest that barefoot walking enhances sensory input from the soles of the feet and may improve postural stability. It also encourages greater use of the toes when pushing off the ground, helping maintain the muscles in the feet.

Benefits for blood pressure and blood sugar

When discussing the health benefits of barefoot walking, experts emphasize that the key factor is often the walking rather than the absence of shoes.

Walking is one of the best-known forms of aerobic exercise and has been shown to help control blood pressure, regulate blood sugar, maintain a healthy weight and support cardiovascular health. Numerous studies have found that people who walk for at least 30 minutes a day have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

Walking after meals may also help reduce post-meal spikes in blood sugar. As concern over prediabetes and metabolic syndrome grows, barefoot walking has attracted increasing attention.

Many barefoot walkers say the activity leaves them feeling calmer and helps them sleep better.

Research has found that walking in natural environments is associated with lower levels of cortisol, the body's primary stress hormone. Dirt trails, forests and other natural settings can promote a greater sense of psychological well-being.

Regular physical activity is also known to improve sleep quality, while walking outdoors in sunlight helps regulate the body's circadian rhythm.

That said, barefoot walking itself should not be viewed as a treatment for insomnia or other medical conditions. The reported benefits are more likely the combined effects of exercise and spending time in nature.

Despite its popularity, barefoot walking is not appropriate for everyone.

People with diabetes should exercise particular caution because reduced sensation in the feet may prevent them from noticing small cuts or injuries, increasing the risk of infection.

Those with plantar fasciitis, severe bunions or skin conditions affecting the soles of the feet may also find that barefoot walking worsens their symptoms.

There is also a risk of injury from broken glass, sharp stones or splinters. Beginners are advised to start on well-maintained clay trails or grassy areas and limit their walks to about 10 to 20 minutes until they become accustomed to the activity.

If pain, discomfort or skin damage develops, stop immediately and inspect your feet before continuing.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.