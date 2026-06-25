300 kg of salmon, 116 kg of cheese: Behind Norway's World Cup run

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Norway's impressive start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been attributed not only to its star-studded squad but also to a carefully planned diet centered on salmon and Norwegian brown cheese.

The Scandinavian nation, making its first World Cup appearance in 28 years, secured a place in the knockout stage after defeating Senegal 3-2 in its second Group I match at New Jersey Stadium near New York, June 23. The victory followed a commanding 4-1 win over Iraq in the opening match.

Norway boasts some of Europe's biggest football stars, including Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard. However, U.S. media outlets including TBS and CNN reported that the team's nutrition strategy has also played a key role in its success.

To ensure players remain in peak condition throughout the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the Norwegian Football Federation transported more than 500 kilograms of premium food ingredients. The shipment included over 300 kilograms of salmon, 116 kilograms of cheese, more than 6,000 oranges and high-quality white fish.

The goal is to help players adapt more easily to local conditions while minimizing digestive problems that could arise from abruptly switching to diets or relying on fast food.

Brown cheese with a caramel-like flavor

One of the team's staple foods is brunost, Norway's signature brown cheese that occupies a special place in Scandinavian cuisine.

Brunost is made by blending goat's milk whey — the liquid left over after cheese production — with cream made from cow's milk. The mixture is simmered until the milk sugars caramelize, giving the cheese its distinctive brown color and sweet, nutty, caramel-like flavor.

Compared with many other cheeses, brunost contains less protein but significantly more iron. It is also rich in riboflavin and other B vitamins that play an essential role in converting food into energy, making it a nutritionally valuable food.

However, brunost is relatively high in fat and carbohydrates, and people with lactose intolerance should consume it with caution.

Salmon takes center stage

Salmon forms the other cornerstone of the Norwegian squad's diet.

Seafood accounts for roughly 12 percent of Norway's total exports, with the country producing about 2.8 million metric tons of seafood annually, making it the world's second-largest supplier. More than 70 percent of that production consists of salmon.

Salmon is widely regarded as a nutritional powerhouse, offering about 20 to 23 grams of protein per 100 grams while remaining relatively low in calories. It is also rich in unsaturated fatty acids, which help lower cholesterol levels.

In Norway, salmon is commonly eaten raw as sashimi-style slices, cured and smoked, grilled as steaks or incorporated into soups.

Although salmon provides balanced nutrition, overeating may cause indigestion or stomach discomfort because of its relatively high fat content. Its abundant omega-3 fatty acids promote cardiovascular and brain health but also have blood-thinning effects. People taking anticoagulant medications or preparing for surgery are advised to consult a healthcare professional before consuming large amounts.

Aaron Espeland, the chef who has overseen Norway's national team's meals for 35 years, told British newspaper The Sun that transporting more than 500 kilograms of premium ingredients was challenging but worthwhile.

"Moving 500 kilograms of top-quality ingredients is difficult, but it's worth it," he said. "With a perfectly calculated diet, we aim to achieve the best possible results."

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.