Seoul's finance ministry said Friday that the country will co-chair the meeting of vice finance ministers and deputy central bankers of Korea, China, Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance said the ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies' Meeting will be held in Singapore in April and then in Seoul around November.

Korea proposed to discuss financial stability amid the spread of artificial intelligence (AI) as next year's key agenda.

Meanwhile, this year's meeting was held in Kyoto, Japan, on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss ways to strengthen regional financial cooperation.

During the gathering, participants assessed that regional economic growth will be maintained on the back of AI-related investment despite regional tensions such as the Middle East war trends.

They also discussed how to further develop the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralization (CMIM), a $240 billion currency-swap arrangement established in 2010 as a regional financial safety net.

ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.