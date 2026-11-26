Korea, Turkey discuss expanding cooperation in infrastructure, nuclear energy
Summary
Korean and Turkish officials discussed expanding cooperation in infrastructure, nuclear energy and other strategic sectors during meetings in Turkey earlier this week. Park Hyung-chul met officials from Turkey’s foreign, transport and energy ministries after the countries’ leaders agreed at a summit earlier this month to deepen cooperation. Park sought support for Korean companies and projects, including the Sinop nuclear power plant and Izmir’s northeastern ring road. The officials also discussed transport infrastructure, defense, trade, investment and emerging security issues.
Key Facts
- Park asked Turkish energy ministry official Salih Sari for support in completing a preliminary feasibility study for the Sinop nuclear power plant project.
- Sari said Turkey attaches great importance to cooperation with Korea on Sinop and hopes to expand cooperation into the small modular reactor sector.
- Park asked transport ministry official Aziz Aksu to support Korean firms interested in Izmir’s northeastern ring road project and called for an early conclusion of a transport infrastructure memorandum of understanding.
- At the Nov. 3 summit, President Lee Jae Myung and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to expand collaboration in artificial intelligence, biotechnology and other future industries.
Senior officials of Korea and Turkey have discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in infrastructure, nuclear energy and various other strategic sectors following a summit between their leaders earlier this month, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
Park Hyung-chul, director-general for European affairs at the ministry, visited Turkey earlier this week and held separate meetings with officials from the foreign, transport and energy ministries, according to the ministry.
In his meeting with Korkut Gungen, director-general for Asia-Pacific affairs at Turkey's foreign ministry, Park called for close consultations ahead of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year and deeper cooperation in energy, science and technology, infrastructure, and defense.
Park also raised difficulties faced by Korean companies and nationals in Turkey, and sought the government's attention and support.
Gungen expressed hope for stronger cooperation in nuclear energy, defense, trade and investment, as well as emerging security issues, the ministry said.
In a separate meeting, Park asked Salih Sari, a director-general in charge of nuclear energy at the energy ministry, for support in completing a preliminary feasibility study for the Sinop nuclear power plant project.
Sari said Turkey attaches great importance to cooperation with Korea on the project and expressed hope for expanding cooperation into the small modular reactor sector.
In talks with Aziz Aksu, acting director-general for external relations at the transport ministry, Park asked for support for Korean firms interested in the northeastern ring road project in the western Turkish city of Izmir, while calling for the early conclusion of a memorandum of understanding to facilitate cooperation on transport infrastructure, including joint projects in third countries, the ministry said.
During the Nov. 3 summit, President Lee Jae Myung and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to deepen cooperation in strategic sectors, including nuclear energy, defense and infrastructure, while expanding collaboration in artificial intelligence, or AI, biotechnology and other future industries.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.