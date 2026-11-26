Senior officials of Korea and Turkey have discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in infrastructure, nuclear energy and various other strategic sectors following a summit between their leaders earlier this month, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Park Hyung-chul, director-general for European affairs at the ministry, visited Turkey earlier this week and held separate meetings with officials from the foreign, transport and energy ministries, according to the ministry.

In his meeting with Korkut Gungen, director-general for Asia-Pacific affairs at Turkey's foreign ministry, Park called for close consultations ahead of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year and deeper cooperation in energy, science and technology, infrastructure, and defense.

Park also raised difficulties faced by Korean companies and nationals in Turkey, and sought the government's attention and support.

Gungen expressed hope for stronger cooperation in nuclear energy, defense, trade and investment, as well as emerging security issues, the ministry said.

In a separate meeting, Park asked Salih Sari, a director-general in charge of nuclear energy at the energy ministry, for support in completing a preliminary feasibility study for the Sinop nuclear power plant project.

Sari said Turkey attaches great importance to cooperation with Korea on the project and expressed hope for expanding cooperation into the small modular reactor sector.

In talks with Aziz Aksu, acting director-general for external relations at the transport ministry, Park asked for support for Korean firms interested in the northeastern ring road project in the western Turkish city of Izmir, while calling for the early conclusion of a memorandum of understanding to facilitate cooperation on transport infrastructure, including joint projects in third countries, the ministry said.

During the Nov. 3 summit, President Lee Jae Myung and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to deepen cooperation in strategic sectors, including nuclear energy, defense and infrastructure, while expanding collaboration in artificial intelligence, or AI, biotechnology and other future industries.