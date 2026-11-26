Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Thursday explained Korea's plans to expand the operational area of its naval unit near the Strait of Hormuz and reaffirmed its non-involvement stance on the U.S.-Iran war during phone talks with his Iranian counterpart, the foreign ministry said.

Cho held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East, bilateral relations and the protection of Korean nationals abroad, according to the ministry.

The talks came as the National Assembly's defense committee approved a motion to extend the deployment of the anti-piracy Cheonghae unit and expand its operational area from waters off Somalia to waters south of Oman, closer to the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route that has effectively been choked off amid the ongoing war.

During the talks, Cho explained that the planned expansion of the unit's mission is aimed at protecting Korean nationals and safeguarding the country's economic interests.

The minister also outlined Seoul's principles, including non-involvement in war, and expressed hope for an early restoration of sustainable peace and stability in the region.

Cho also asked Iran to pay attention to the safety of Korean nationals in the Middle Eastern country.

The two ministers noted that they have maintained communication amid the conflict through eight rounds of phone talks and two in-person meetings, and agreed to continue close communication, the ministry said.

The motion, approved by the Cabinet earlier this month, calls for sending additional assets, including a maritime patrol aircraft and an explosive ordnance disposal team. It also stipulates that the unit will not take part in wars or military operations between specific countries and that the safety of deployed troops will be a top priority.

Korea has been weighing options for contributing to efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran has called on Seoul not to send troops to help reopen the strategic waterway.