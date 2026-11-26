Assembly speaker proposes reviving parliamentary dialogue channel between Korea, Japan
Summary
National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik proposed resuming the Korea-Japan parliamentary dialogue forum during a meeting with Japanese House of Representatives Speaker Eisuke Mori in Tokyo on Wednesday. Cho suggested hosting the forum in Korea next year, and Mori supported the proposal and said he would consider leading a delegation. The forum, launched in 2016, was last held in 2018 and suspended the following year amid strained bilateral ties. The speakers also discussed cooperation in advanced sectors, supply chains and liquefied natural gas.
Key Facts
- Cho said he would begin preparations to hold the forum next year if Mori agreed.
- Mori described the forum as central to exchanges between the two parliaments and said its importance was growing amid the challenging international situation.
- The forum was suspended after then Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang called on the Japanese emperor to apologize for Tokyo’s wartime sexual enslavement of Korean women.
- The two speakers discussed economic cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital technologies, supply chains and liquefied natural gas.
- Cho was scheduled to leave for Australia later that day, marking the first visit there by a Korean parliamentary speaker in 10 years.
National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik has formally proposed resuming a long-stalled parliamentary dialogue forum between Korea and Japan in a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, his office said Thursday.
Cho, who is on an official trip to Japan, also proposed hosting the forum in Korea next year as he met with Eisuke Mori, speaker of Japan's House of Representatives, in Tokyo on Wednesday (local time).
"The Future Dialogue between the Parliaments of Korea and Japan holds special significance as a high-level dialogue channel led by the heads of the two countries' legislatures," Cho said, adding that he would begin preparations to hold the forum next year if Mori agrees.
Mori supported Cho's proposal, saying the forum is central to exchanges between the two parliaments and that its importance is growing amid the challenging international situation.
Mori added that he would positively consider leading a delegation to visit Korea next year.
Launched in 2016, the dialogue forum was last held in 2018 and was suspended the following year amid strained bilateral ties after then Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang called on the then Japanese emperor to apologize for Tokyo's sexual enslavement of Korean women during World War II.
The two speakers also discussed ways to expand economic cooperation in advanced sectors, including artificial intelligence and digital technologies, as well as in supply chains and liquefied natural gas.
Cho is scheduled to depart for Australia later in the day for the first visit to the country by a Korean parliamentary speaker in 10 years.
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