National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik has formally proposed resuming a long-stalled parliamentary dialogue forum between Korea and Japan in a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, his office said Thursday.

Cho, who is on an official trip to Japan, also proposed hosting the forum in Korea next year as he met with Eisuke Mori, speaker of Japan's House of Representatives, in Tokyo on Wednesday (local time).

"The Future Dialogue between the Parliaments of Korea and Japan holds special significance as a high-level dialogue channel led by the heads of the two countries' legislatures," Cho said, adding that he would begin preparations to hold the forum next year if Mori agrees.

Mori supported Cho's proposal, saying the forum is central to exchanges between the two parliaments and that its importance is growing amid the challenging international situation.

Mori added that he would positively consider leading a delegation to visit Korea next year.

Launched in 2016, the dialogue forum was last held in 2018 and was suspended the following year amid strained bilateral ties after then Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang called on the then Japanese emperor to apologize for Tokyo's sexual enslavement of Korean women during World War II.

The two speakers also discussed ways to expand economic cooperation in advanced sectors, including artificial intelligence and digital technologies, as well as in supply chains and liquefied natural gas.

Cho is scheduled to depart for Australia later in the day for the first visit to the country by a Korean parliamentary speaker in 10 years.