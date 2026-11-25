The foreign ministry said Wednesday it held a meeting with Korean companies operating in India to discuss their business activities and ways to address difficulties they face in the country.

The meeting, chaired by Lee Min-kyung, director-general for Asian and Pacific affairs, brought together representatives from major companies, including Hyundai Motor, Samsung Electronics and POSCO, as well as experts on India, according to the ministry.

Participants exchanged views on business conditions in India and raised difficulties and requests for government support.

The director-general said President Lee Jae Myung's summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April served as an opportunity to take bilateral cooperation to a new level, adding that the ministry will further expand ties with India through high-level exchanges.

She also pledged to maintain close communication with Korean companies in India, which play a crucial role in advancing bilateral economic ties, and continue supporting efforts to address their business challenges, the ministry said.

Wednesday's meeting marked the sixth such gathering hosted by the ministry since 2024, as part of efforts to improve companies' understanding of the local business circumstances and help resolve their difficulties.