National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik met with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during a visit to Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation and called for Tokyo's support in reviving a long-stalled parliamentary dialogue forum.

It marked the first time that a Korean parliamentary speaker has held talks with a Japanese prime minister since December 2023 when then Speaker Kim Jin-pyo met with then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.

"Thanks to the leadership of the Korean and Japanese leaders, the two countries are enjoying their friendliest relations ever," Cho said, noting that "shuttle diplomacy" between their countries' leaders has been restored.

Cho requested Takaichi's support for resuming the "Future Dialogue between the Parliaments of Korea and Japan," a parliamentary dialogue forum last held in 2018.

He also expressed hope for greater economic cooperation in advanced industries, supply chains and energy, and asked Takaichi to help ensure Korean companies can operate without difficulties in Japan.

In response, Takaichi said the two countries are valued friends that should work together as partners in the international community.

"We must advance into a more future-oriented and stable relationship," she said.

Cho's office said the meeting was arranged to build on the momentum created by the resumption of shuttle diplomacy and to expand parliamentary exchanges.