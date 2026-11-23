Unification Minister Chung Dong-young on Monday asked Mongolia to support peace on the Korean Peninsula, citing its friendly ties with the two Koreas, during a meeting with Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg, the ministry said.

Chung noted Mongolia's efforts to promote regional peace and thanked Battsetseg for the warm welcome he received in June when he visited the country to attend the 11th Ulaanbaatar Dialogue on Northeast Asian Security.

Describing bilateral relations as entering an "age of gold," he expressed hope that the two countries will keep deepening mutual ties.

Battsetseg also vowed to continue close cooperation with Seoul in its push for peaceful coexistence on the peninsula, according to the ministry.