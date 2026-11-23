Korean, Mongolian FMs discuss cooperation on critical minerals, trade
Summary
Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg discussed cooperation on critical minerals, trade and other issues in Seoul on Monday. Cho urged faster efforts to sign a comprehensive economic partnership agreement and called for using a rare metals cooperation center in Ulaanbaatar to expand work across the critical minerals value chain. Battsetseg expressed interest in continued cooperation on artificial intelligence and climate change, and said Mongolia would support Seoul’s Korean Peninsula peace policy. Her visit was the first by a Mongolian foreign minister to Seoul in 10 years.
Key Facts
- Cho said a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, if signed, would provide an institutional foundation for expanding bilateral trade and investment.
- The rare metals cooperation center opened last December as part of Korea’s official development assistance project for Mongolia.
- Cho asked Mongolia to help Korean businesses operate without difficulties and called for joint efforts on Mongolia’s urban development.
- The meeting took place after Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit to Ulaanbaatar in July.
The top diplomats of Korea and Mongolia discussed bilateral cooperation on critical minerals, trade, technology and other key issues during their talks in Seoul on Monday, the foreign ministry said.
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg at his ministry as the two countries seek to expand cooperation following Korean President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to Ulaanbaatar in July.
During the meeting, Cho called for accelerating joint efforts to sign a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), noting that the agreement, if inked, would serve as an institutional foundation for expanding bilateral trade and investment, according to the ministry.
Cho also noted the need for the two countries to leverage a rare metals cooperation center in the Mongolian capital for expanding cooperation across the entire critical minerals value chain. The center opened last December as part of Seoul's official development assistance project for the country.
He also asked the Mongolian government to help ensure that Korean businesses can operate in the country without difficulties, while calling for joint efforts to make progress on Mongolia's urban development.
Battsetseg expressed hope for continued cooperation with Korea in various areas, including artificial intelligence (AI) and responses to climate change.
Cho used the meeting to explain Seoul's policy for peace on the Korean Peninsula and asked for Mongolia's support. Battsetseg said Mongolia would cooperate on Korea's policy.
Battsetseg's visit to Seoul made her the first top Mongolian diplomat to visit Seoul in 10 years.
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