Korea has conducted mock drills to practice evacuating and protecting its nationals in Latvia amid deepening political uncertainty in the Baltic country, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

The drills involving a rapid response team took place at the Korean Embassy in Riga on Friday, it said, as Latvia has experienced political uncertainty since its ruling coalition collapsed in May following a dispute over drone incursions, with the newly formed government holding a narrow parliamentary majority.

Embassy staff, National Fire Agency officials and civilian experts participated in the drills, sharing information on the situation in Latvia and safety guidelines on how to respond to incidents and accidents, and checking communication lines.

"The drills ... were very helpful in checking a coordination mechanism between the foreign ministry and the overseas diplomatic mission in case of a crisis, and strengthening the embassy's readiness posture for protecting citizens abroad," Korean Ambassador to Latvia Kim Jong-han said.