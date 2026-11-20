



The foreign ministry said Friday it has postponed a planned visit by a U.N. working group on arbitrary detention following a disagreement over whether the experts should be allowed to make unannounced visits to prisons and other detention facilities.

The government in January accepted a request from the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) to visit Korea from Nov. 23 to Dec. 4 and held consultations with the entity and relevant domestic agencies from July through November, according to the ministry.

During the consultations, the WGAD maintained that unannounced visits to prisons and other detention facilities were essential to its country visits, while authorities here concluded after reviewing relevant laws that they may not agree to such inspections.

"Accordingly, the government decided to postpone the visit during the previously agreed period, taking into account the time needed for further consultations," the ministry said in a notice sent to reporters.

"We are discussing ways to host the working group in a manner consistent with domestic laws and based on mutual respect and agreement," it added.

The ministry also noted that the WGAD's terms of reference for country visits, which the group cited as the basis for its request for unannounced visits, are not legally binding to Korea and serve only as a reference document.

The Korean government reportedly proposed the group give advance notice of the sites it planned to visit to allow arrangements under domestic laws, but the WGAD rejected the proposal, citing its rules on unannounced visits.

The working group on Thursday expressed regret over the Seoul government's decision not to proceed with the visit.

"The effectiveness and independence of the mandate require guarantees of freedom of inquiry, including the ability to conduct unannounced visits to places of deprivation of liberty and to have access to all prisons, detention facilities and places of interrogation deemed necessary for the discharge of our mandate," the group said in a press release.

The group also said it remained ready to continue consultations with Korea in the spirit of cooperation to enable a visit.

As one of the 59 special procedures of the U.N. Human Rights Council, the WGAD reports on cases of arbitrary detention and makes recommendations. It typically visits one or two countries each year to examine detention practices and identify good practices.

Since its establishment in 1991, the WGAD has never conducted an official country visit to Korea.

Some civic groups expressed concern that the development could negatively affect the country's credibility regarding its human rights commitments in the international community.

Korea is currently serving as a member of the U.N. Human Rights Council for the 2025-2027 term.