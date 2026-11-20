Dubai sees potential for closer cooperation with Korea on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in logistics and mobility, a senior official at the Dubai Future Foundation has said.

Khalifa Al Qama, the think tank's chief of research, made the remarks during a press session on Thursday when asked which areas Korea and Dubai should prioritize as AI use expands.

"We think this is a very exciting time to invest even more into enabling people to find new solutions by deploying technologies like AI towards sectors," Al Qama said.

"And when it comes to Korea and Dubai, we have a good ecosystem when it comes to trade and logistics, moving things from the east to the west," he said. Trade plays a major role in the economies of both Korea and Dubai.

Al Qama said such cooperation could draw on Dubai's expertise in operating airports and seaports.

"I think that's a next wave of transformation coming, and that's a very important wave that I think all cities are going to care about," he said, adding that Dubai would be "happy to engage" in that area.

Al Qama said Korea and Dubai could start by having their scientists and innovators work together on small projects.

"That's always the safest and best way because this way the cultures start meeting each other," he said, noting that university students from Korea and Dubai already work together through exchange programs.

"Let the cultures meet. Let them start thinking together, and I think we take it a step at a time from there on to think about what could be of use in both societies about mobility," he said.

The foundation launched the four-day Dubai Future Week on Wednesday under the theme "for the human of the future," bringing together around 10,000 participants, including government officials and business representatives, to discuss how technology will shape the future of humanity and industry.