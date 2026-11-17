Korea has joined a space initiative led by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in an effort to secure rapid and reliable satellite launch capabilities, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with NATO on the Starlift program in Brussels on Oct. 29, becoming the first non-NATO member country to join the initiative, according to the ministry.

Joining the program will bolster Korea's reliable access to space by diversifying the military's launch options and expand opportunities for the domestic space industry in overseas markets, it said in a release.

"In particular, gaining access to participating nations' launch vehicles and space ports will allow Korea to reduce its dependence on specific foreign launch providers," it added.

The Starlift initiative was launched in October 2024 as a multinational "space alliance" aimed at helping participating nations launch space assets at short notice by utilizing their launch vehicles and space ports.

In contingencies, it aims to ensure that enemy attacks on space assets would not cripple ground-based military and communications networks.

The program is widely seen as a move to deter growing threats from China and Russia.

According to NATO's website, the framework initially launched with 14 NATO member states, including the United States, Britain, Germany and the Netherlands, before Canada joined in July of this year.

Media reports have said NATO had proposed its four Indo-Pacific partners — Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand — to join the initiative in a bid to expand the network.