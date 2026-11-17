Korea joins NATO-led Starlift space initiative to boost launch capabilities
Summary
Korea joined NATO’s Starlift space initiative in Brussels on Oct. 29, the defense ministry said Tuesday. It is the first non-NATO member country to join the program, which aims to help participating nations launch space assets at short notice. The ministry said membership will diversify Korea’s military launch options and create overseas market opportunities for its space industry.
Key Facts
- The defense ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with NATO to join Starlift.
- Starlift launched in October 2024 with 14 NATO member states, including the United States, Britain, Germany and the Netherlands.
- Canada joined the initiative in July of this year, according to NATO’s website.
- The ministry said access to participating nations’ launch vehicles and space ports would reduce Korea’s dependence on specific foreign launch providers.
- In contingencies, the program aims to prevent attacks on space assets from crippling ground-based military and communications networks.
Korea has joined a space initiative led by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in an effort to secure rapid and reliable satellite launch capabilities, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
The ministry signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with NATO on the Starlift program in Brussels on Oct. 29, becoming the first non-NATO member country to join the initiative, according to the ministry.
Joining the program will bolster Korea's reliable access to space by diversifying the military's launch options and expand opportunities for the domestic space industry in overseas markets, it said in a release.
"In particular, gaining access to participating nations' launch vehicles and space ports will allow Korea to reduce its dependence on specific foreign launch providers," it added.
The Starlift initiative was launched in October 2024 as a multinational "space alliance" aimed at helping participating nations launch space assets at short notice by utilizing their launch vehicles and space ports.
In contingencies, it aims to ensure that enemy attacks on space assets would not cripple ground-based military and communications networks.
The program is widely seen as a move to deter growing threats from China and Russia.
According to NATO's website, the framework initially launched with 14 NATO member states, including the United States, Britain, Germany and the Netherlands, before Canada joined in July of this year.
Media reports have said NATO had proposed its four Indo-Pacific partners — Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand — to join the initiative in a bid to expand the network.
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