South Korea hopes the upcoming summit among the leaders of the United States, China and Russia will contribute to peace on the Korean Peninsula and that its position will be fully taken into account, the foreign ministry said Monday.

US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold their first-ever trilateral summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, according to the White House and the Kremlin.

White House spokesperson Olivia Wales has said Trump plans to discuss reducing nuclear weapons worldwide at the meeting, while experts said Korean Peninsula issues could also be discussed given the three countries' respective interests in the region.

"The government is making efforts to achieve substantive progress toward peace on the Korean Peninsula and resolving the North Korean nuclear issue through close coordination with the US and communication with other major countries," the foreign ministry said in a release.

"We hope that various high-level bilateral and multilateral exchanges on the sidelines of the APEC summit in November will contribute to peace and stability on the peninsula," it added.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said he discussed the upcoming US-China-Russia meeting and the possibility of renewed US-North Korea dialogue during his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Friday. Cho said he had stressed that South Korea, as a directly concerned party, has vital interests in Korean Peninsula issues.

The differing interests of the three powers, however, could complicate Seoul's efforts to ensure its concerns are taken into account, experts say.

China and Russia have been strengthening ties with Pyongyang, while there are concerns that Trump could prioritize his own political interests in pursuing renewed dialogue with North Korea over South Korea's security interests, they added.

Speculation has also emerged that Trump could ask Xi and Putin to help persuade North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to engage in talks, as Trump has expressed his willingness to resume dialogue with Pyongyang.

Some have raised concerns that efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea could take priority over the goal of denuclearization. In a joint statement following their May summit, China and Russia voiced opposition to diplomatic isolation, economic sanctions and military pressure against Pyongyang, but made no mention of denuclearization.

"It is difficult to predict what specific issues would be discussed and how much weight they would carry at the US-China-Russia trilateral summit," a senior foreign ministry official said. "We will continue to closely monitor developments and maintain necessary communication with the countries concerned."

Asked whether the meeting could become another Yalta Conference, another official said Seoul had clearly conveyed to both Washington and Beijing that South Korea's national interests on the Korean Peninsula must not be undermined.

The reference was to the 1945 Yalta Conference, where the US, Britain and the Soviet Union discussed the postwar international order without the participation of other countries directly affected by their decisions.

The Seoul official also said China had shown an understanding of Seoul's position that no decision should be made to recognize North Korea as a nuclear-armed state or undermine efforts to establish a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.