Korea's presidential envoy to the UN climate summit has called for joint international efforts to tackle the climate crisis and expressed the country's commitment to a green transformation, the foreign ministry said Monday.

Kang Kum-sil, ambassador for global climate and environment, made the remarks in a speech at the leaders' summit of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Turkey on Thursday, according to the ministry.

Kang stressed the need for international cooperation on climate action and outlined Korea's 2035 nationally determined contribution (NDC) and K-GX strategy, which aims to turn the country into an "electrostate" through industrial decarbonization, renewable energy expansion and power grid development.

Kang also voiced support for Turkey's "35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge," which aims to raise electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035.

Kang called for concrete measures to tackle climate change and stressed the need to sustain multilateral cooperation despite geopolitical challenges.

On the sidelines, Kang met with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, UN climate chief Simon Stiell, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and China's climate envoy Liu Zhenmin to discuss climate-related issues, including carbon markets and the energy transition, the ministry said.