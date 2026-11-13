Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina will visit the United States next week for talks on economic security cooperation and ways to strengthen bilateral relations, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

Kim will make a four-day visit to the U.S. starting Sunday. She is scheduled to hold talks with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg on Monday to discuss cooperation on strengthening supply chains and promoting mutually beneficial trade and investment, according to the ministry.

The vice minister will attend the 10th Korea-U.S. public-private economic forum on Wednesday and deliver a keynote speech on ways to boost bilateral economic cooperation, particularly in the shipbuilding and energy sectors.

Kim also plans to meet with academic figures as part of outreach efforts to strengthen support for South Korea-U.S. relations in the U.S. amid changes in the makeup of Congress following the U.S. midterm elections, the ministry said.