Korean President Lee Jae Myung will hold bilateral meetings with his Thai and Philippine counterparts next week on the sidelines of a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), his spokesperson said Friday.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung announced Lee's planned meetings as the Korean president is scheduled to attend the ASEAN summit in the Philippines and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in China.

Lee will attend the ASEAN summit in Manila on Monday and Tuesday before traveling to China's Shenzhen on Wednesday for a two-day trip to attend the APEC summit.

Lee will separately meet with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. on Monday afternoon on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, Kang said in a press release.

On the sidelines of the APEC summit Wednesday, Lee will hold a luncheon meeting with Korean residents in southern China, home to some 24,000 Korean nationals, she said.