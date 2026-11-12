Lee to attend ASEAN, APEC summits in Philippines, China next week
Summary
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will travel to Manila and Shenzhen next week to attend the ASEAN and APEC summits, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Thursday. Lee will discuss cooperation with ASEAN and Mekong leaders before attending regional meetings, then take part in APEC events in Shenzhen. He plans to promote South Korea’s role in addressing regional challenges and call for support for peaceful coexistence with North Korea. A presidential official said North Korea is unlikely to attend APEC and that talks with the United States there are unlikely.
Key Facts
- Lee is scheduled to leave Monday for Manila, attend the ASEAN summit through Tuesday, and travel to Shenzhen on Wednesday for a two-day visit.
- The Mekong meeting will include Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, with discussions planned on critical minerals and responses to transnational crimes.
- Lee is scheduled to attend the ASEAN Plus Three summit and the East Asia Summit on Tuesday.
- The APEC summit’s theme is Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together.
- The presidential official said the possibility of North Korea-US talks was not zero but was probably low.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will attend summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) next week, his national security adviser said Thursday.
The South Korean president will depart Monday first for Manila where he will attend the ASEAN summit until Tuesday, followed by a two-day trip to China's Shenzhen beginning Wednesday, where he will attend the APEC summit, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told a briefing.
On Monday, Lee plans to hold discussions with ASEAN countries on ways to enhance cooperation during a South Korea-ASEAN summit, followed by a meeting with leaders of five Mekong countries — Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.
During the summit with the Mekong countries, the South Korean president plans to express his commitment to strengthening strategic partnership with the countries and discuss ways to enhance cooperation in critical minerals, responses to transnational crimes and others, Wi said.
The following day, Lee will attend the ASEAN Plus Three summit, which will bring together the heads of state of ASEAN member countries, as well as South Korea, Japan and China, and later the East Asia Summit to discuss regional issues.
Arriving in Shenzhen on Wednesday, the South Korean president will attend an APEC CEO summit, followed by a welcoming dinner hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan.
The following day, he will attend the APEC summit and take part in discussions under this year's theme, "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together," before returning home the same day.
In his remarks at the summit, Lee will stress South Korea's pledge to play a constructive role in developing APEC and promoting the prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region, the national security adviser noted.
At the upcoming summits, Lee also plans to strengthen mutual trust and cooperation with other heads of state through bilateral and multilateral meetings while highlighting South Korea's contributions to resolving regional challenges, including energy supply chains, transnational crimes and food security, according to Wi.
The president also plans to call on ASEAN and APEC member countries to support Seoul's peaceful coexistence policy toward North Korea and convey a "positive message" in favor of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, the official noted.
A presidential official separately said that North Korea is unlikely to attend next week's APEC summit to hold talks with the United States.
"It would be difficult to say there is zero possibility of talks (between North Korea and the U.S.), but I think the probability might not be high," the official said on condition of anonymity.
The North is, in particular, unlikely to attend next week's APEC summit, the official said, adding that the chances of talks between the two sides during the summit are slim.
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