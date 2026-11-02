PHOTO Estonia marks 35 years of diplomatic ties with Korea

Estonian Ambassador Tanel Sepp delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Estonia in Seoul, Friday. Highlighting the two countries' shared drive for innovation, the ambassador noted that bilateral cooperation holds great potential, as Estonia's startup mindset and digital expertise, combined with Korea's industrial strength and technological capabilities, could create significant opportunities. Kyun Jong-ho, the Korean foreign ministry's deputy minister for climate change, said in his congratulatory remarks that Estonia's acquisition of K9 self-propelled howitzers in 2018 and a large-scale battery energy storage project launched in March are prime examples of bilateral cooperation contributing to the green energy transition and stronger security. Korea Times photo by Kim Bo-kyoung