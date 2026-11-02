Korea, India hold inaugural meeting of economic security dialogue

Korea and India held the inaugural meeting of their economic security dialogue in Seoul on Monday to discuss ways to maintain the momentum of their cooperation in stabilizing supply chains and advancing cooperation in advanced technologies, Seoul's presidential office said.

Monday's meeting was held as a follow-up to the Korean and Indian leaders' summit in April, during which they agreed to launch the dialogue to enhance supply chain resilience and advance cooperation in cutting-edge technologies.

Song Ki-ho, vice chief of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office, represented Korea at the dialogue, while India was represented by Pavan Kapoor, deputy national security adviser of India, according to the presidential office.

During the meeting, the two sides explored ways to maintain the momentum of their cooperation in stabilizing supply chains, advance cooperation in the advanced technology sector and jointly respond to shifts in the global economic security environment, Cheong Wa Dae said.

The two countries also discussed ways to develop and implement partnerships in shipbuilding, shipping and energy resources, while agreeing to strengthen collaboration in strategic sectors, including aerospace, critical minerals and artificial intelligence.

Seoul's National Security Office said Korea plans to continue working with India to promote mutual growth and innovation against the backdrop of increasing global uncertainties.