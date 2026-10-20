S. Korea's UN envoy named co-chair of global AI governance dialogue

WASHINGTON — South Korea's ambassador to the United Nations has been appointed as co-chair of a U.N. initiative aimed at promoting international cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) governance, according to the U.N. website Tuesday.

Ambassador Cha Ji-hoon was appointed alongside Mutryce Agatha Williams, the permanent representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis, by the president of the U.N. General Assembly on Friday to lead preparations for the 2027 Global Dialogue on AI Governance.

The dialogue, scheduled for May 3-4, 2027, will bring together governments and other stakeholders to discuss international cooperation on AI governance, including opportunities and challenges associated with the rapidly developing technology.

The initiative was established under a U.N. General Assembly resolution adopted in August 2025 as a platform for discussions involving governments, the private sector, civil society and researchers.

South Korea is expected to play a coordinating role in preparations for the next round of international discussions on AI governance, as the country seeks to become one of the world's top three AI powerhouses under the current Lee Jae Myung administration.



