Ruling party lawmaker says US intelligence 'not omniscient'

A ruling party lawmaker, who also serves as President Lee Jae Myung's special adviser for peace diplomacy, said Monday that U.S. intelligence capabilities are "not omniscient," as he stressed the need for Seoul to strengthen its own intelligence capacity.

Rep. Song Young-gil of the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) made the remarks at a parliamentary audit amid concerns over frictions in bilateral intelligence cooperation between Seoul and Washington.

"The United States' intelligence assets and judgment are not omniscient nor omnipotent," Song said as he attended an audit session held at the military headquarters in Gyeryong, some 145 kilometers south of Seoul.

"Intelligence assets are important factors that determine a country's fate," he stressed.

Against such a backdrop, Song called for strengthening Seoul's own intelligence capabilities, noting that while the Korea-U.S. alliance is important, their national interests are not always aligned.

"Our military should be equipped with self-reliant intelligence assets and judgment capabilities in order not to be embroiled in a war," he added.

Song's remarks appeared to be aimed at countering criticism from the main opposition People Power Party, which claimed Korea's readiness posture has been affected by the intelligence cooperation concerns.

The DPK lawmaker was appointed as Lee's special adviser for peace diplomacy Oct. 1.