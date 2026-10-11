Korea raises Saudi travel alert to Level 3 amid Houthi clashes
Summary
South Korea raised its travel advisory for Saudi Arabia to Level 3 nationwide at 10 p.m. Sunday, urging Korean citizens to leave and travelers to cancel or postpone trips. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the decision followed escalating Saudi-Houthi clashes and strikes on civilian infrastructure. Foreign Minister Cho Hyun convened a meeting with 15 Korean diplomatic missions across the Middle East to coordinate responses.
Key Facts
- The Level 3 advisory is the second-highest travel alert issued by South Korea and applies to all regions of Saudi Arabia.
- Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with representatives from 15 Korean diplomatic missions, including embassies in Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Iran, Israel and Lebanon.
- The ministry said strikes on civilian infrastructure, including airports, had caused multiple casualties.
- Korean diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia and Yemen are maintaining constant communication with Korean nationals, issuing safety notices and checking their well-being.
Korea raised its travel advisory for Saudi Arabia to Level 3, the second-highest level, urging citizens to leave the country as intensifying clashes between Saudi forces and Houthi rebels threaten civilian infrastructure.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the upgraded alert, effective 10 p.m. Sunday, covering all regions of Saudi Arabia. The ministry urged Korean nationals in the country to depart if possible and advised those with travel plans to cancel or postpone their trips.
The decision came after Foreign Minister Cho Hyun convened a meeting Sunday afternoon with 15 Korean diplomatic missions across the Middle East, including the embassies in Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Iran, Israel and Lebanon.
Cho noted that recent fighting between Saudi Arabia and Houthi rebels has escalated significantly, with direct strikes on civilian infrastructure such as airports causing multiple casualties. He called on diplomatic missions to stay alert and respond swiftly to the rapidly shifting security landscape, regional power dynamics and energy supply trends.
Diplomatic missions in the region, including the embassies in Saudi Arabia and Yemen, said they are in constant communication with Korean nationals in their jurisdictions, issuing regular safety notices and verifying the well-being of citizens.
The ministry said it will continue to closely monitor developments in the region and maintain close coordination between headquarters and overseas missions to safeguard Korean citizens.
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