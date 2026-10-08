The government said Thursday it will recall its ambassador to Ukraine — one of the options it had been considering amid a dispute between President Lee Jae Myung and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the disclosure of the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war (POWs) to South Korea.

“The government hopes that all outstanding issues between the two countries will be resolved amicably and will continue consultations with Ukraine to that end,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement announcing its decision to recall Ambassador Park Ki-chang.

The decision came after more than two weeks of diplomatic friction, triggered by Zelenskyy’s public disclosure of the transfer during a U.N. General Assembly speech in New York on Sept. 23. The North Korean soldiers were captured while fighting for Russia in Ukraine in 2025.

Lee expressed disappointment on X (formerly Twitter) the following day, saying Ukraine had breached an agreement to keep the transfer confidential.

Kyiv denied that such an agreement existed, prompting Cheong Wa Dae to demand an explanation and apology on Sept. 27.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described the row as a diplomatic misunderstanding on Oct. 1 and expressed hope for a swift resolution.

Lee responded by warning of further measures if Ukraine continued refusing to acknowledge the confidentiality agreement and offer a public apology.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun told lawmakers, Tuesday, that he had received a message containing an apology from his Ukrainian counterpart, but said it fell short of Seoul’s expectations.

He said the government was considering firm measures, including recalling its ambassador.

According to a source, it remains unclear whether Ukraine has been notified of the recall decision or whether Kyiv might recall its charge d’affaires in Seoul in response. The Ukrainian ambassador’s post in Korea has been vacant since September 2025.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Embassy in Seoul could not be reached for comment.