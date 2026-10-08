Israel embassy marks Oct. 7 Hamas attack with memorial ceremony in Seoul

The Israeli Embassy in Korea held a commemorative ceremony on Wednesday in Seoul to honor the victims of the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, and to express solidarity and condolences to the survivors and bereaved families.

The ceremony was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, Korean dignitaries, members of the Jewish and Israeli communities in Korea, and guests. It opened with a short film, followed by opening remarks, a candle-lighting ceremony, a moment of silence and Jewish memorial prayers. Video testimonies from victims and survivors were also shown.

Yun Young-ki, deputy director-general for African and Middle Eastern affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, took part in the candle-lighting ceremony. Hwang Woo-yea, chairman of the Korea-Israel Friendship Association, delivered commemorative remarks.

“I knew in my heart that this is the most symbolic and meaningful starting point for me and my team,” said Ambassador-designate Sagi Karni in his closing remarks.

Karni said many people were killed or injured, while others were abducted into Gaza in the attack, adding that those affected were "entirely shattered worlds."

"We honor our victims by remembering them. We honor our survivors by supporting them," Karni added.