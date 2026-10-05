When you are abroad, you will more often than not find yourself becoming a patriot. Older Koreans say people tend to develop a greater sense of unity and solidarity with their community when they live in a foreign country. Their shared sense of identity often brings them closer together and helps them maintain a strong bond.

It is common to see Koreans gather to share happiness, guided by the belief that happiness doubles and sorrow is halved when shared with others.

Compared with this sense of unity among people of the same ethnic background, it is relatively uncommon to see people from a different culture throw a party solely to celebrate the achievements of a Korean. The chances are even slimmer when the host is Japanese, given the two countries' long and often contentious history.

Such a rare event took place in Houston, Texas, in September.

Akemi Saitoh, the wife of Yasuhiko Saitoh, president of Japan's largest chemical company Shin-Etsu, invited some 70 guests — most of them people of Korean descent — to their Houston residence on Sept. 20 for a party celebrating Korean ballerina Kim Danbi. Kim was promoted to principal dancer at Houston Ballet in June.

There was more good news for Kim. The City of Houston proclaimed Sept. 20, 2026, as Danbi Kim Day in recognition of her accomplishments since she joined the renowned ballet company in 2018.

“I admire what she has accomplished,” Saitoh told The Korea Times. “Becoming a principal dancer is an extraordinary achievement, and I have so much respect for the dedication it takes to reach that position.”

At the party, Gigi Lee, chief of international affairs at the Office of the Mayor, presented Kim with a certificate from the city.

Lee said Houston is very proud of the Korean ballerina.

“Danbi is a wonderful role model for young dancers and for so many people in our community,” Lee said in an email interview with The Korea Times. “Her promotion to principal dancer at Houston Ballet reflects years of hard work, dedication and love for her art. As a Korean American, I feel especially proud to celebrate her. Her story shows young people what is possible when they believe in themselves and follow their dreams.”

Saitoh echoed Lee's sentiments, praising Kim for her dedication to her art.

“I have been watching how hard ballet dancers work, and tremendous time, discipline and tireless effort are needed to reach the level that Danbi and other professional ballet dancers have achieved,” she said.

Saitoh described the event as “special” and “meaningful,” adding that Houston is home to several remarkable Koreans who also deserve recognition. Among those she named were Gigi Lee and Sonja Kostich, president of Houston Ballet.

Yet Saitoh was quick to downplay her own role, saying that what she had done was relatively small and insignificant.

The Saitohs are patrons of Houston Ballet. Before the party, Saitoh contacted her Korean American friend Jay MacLean to seek advice on hosting a celebration for the ballerina.

“Mrs. Saitoh sought my advice on the party, asking what she should do to make Danbi feel at home. I was impressed by her caring words,” MacLean said.

At the party, Saitoh displayed a poster from a Houston Ballet performance in Japan last year featuring Kim. Beneath it was a Korean flag.

“I was impressed. She herself prepared Korea's national flag for the party to make Danbi and other Korean invitees feel proud of our nation,” MacLean said. “It’s a good thing to congratulate others on their success. I was touched because such a kind gesture and recognition came regardless of nationalities. Akemi-san’s warmth and kind words moved me.”

MacLean said she felt Saitoh had set an example of citizen diplomacy.

“Big words like public diplomacy or diplomatic rhetoric rarely move people. But a private event like this does,” MacLean said. “Through an event like this, we could feel that the Japanese hostess genuinely cares about the Korean dancer and her accomplishments in the U.S. An event like this helps us open our hearts and encourages us to think about our possible roles in improving Korea-Japan relations.”

Saitoh said she was willing to do her part to bring the Korean and Japanese communities closer together.