The foreign ministry said Tuesday that South Korea and Ukraine had reached a "clear understanding" in keeping the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war (POWs) to Seoul confidential, pushing back against Kyiv's denial of such an agreement.

South Korea has demanded an official apology and explanation from Ukraine, accusing it of breaching a non-disclosure agreement over the transfer of the two North Korean POWs to Seoul and later denying that such an agreement existed.

"We understand that the two sides reached a clear understanding during consultations at various levels to keep the matter confidential, given its implications for the safety of the soldiers and their families," ministry spokesperson Park Doo-soon said at a press briefing.

"The two countries had held close consultations on the issue in a manner consistent with the prisoners' free will, international law and humanitarian principles," he added.

Citing a senior Ukrainian official, the Financial Times reported Monday there had been no agreement at the presidential level to keep the transfer private, though the issue had been discussed at their foreign ministers' meeting in June.

In an address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed that Kyiv had transferred the two North Korean soldiers, who were captured in January 2025 while fighting for Russia in the Kursk region.

President Lee Jae Myung called the disclosure "very disappointing," saying that the issue is a very sensitive matter that could affect diplomacy and national security and the security environment on the Korean Peninsula.

On Monday, First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo summoned Andrii Vieshkin, Ukraine's acting ambassador to South Korea, to convey Seoul's strong objection and call for measures to prevent a recurrence.

"We have yet to receive an official explanation from the Ukrainian side, but I expect Ukraine to review the matter and convey its position to us through an appropriate channel," the spokesperson Park said.

"Communication channels with Ukraine remain open, and we will continue to engage with the Ukrainian side on various issues going forward," he added.

The spokesperson also made clear that the issue would not be linked to a possible review of South Korea's humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, joint post-war reconstruction efforts or other matters.

"This is a humanitarian issue that is not linked to any other precondition or matter," he said.

Regarding a local media report alleging that the Seoul government had persuaded one of the North Korean POWs to come to South Korea, a senior ministry official said both had consistently expressed their intention to come to South Korea during several consular interviews.