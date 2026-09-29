Korea has discussed a stalled air defense system export project with India during their regular defense cooperation dialogue, Seoul's arms procurement agency said Tuesday, amid renewed prospects for New Delhi's potential purchase of the anti-aircraft platform.

The Biho Hybrid air defense system was among the topics discussed between officials of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) and India's defense ministry during their joint commission on defense and logistics in New Delhi on Tuesday, DAPA said in a release.

India had previously considered purchasing the Biho Hybrid armored vehicle system in a potential deal estimated at $2.5 billion, but the project did not make headway amid the Indian government's push for domestic defense manufacturing.

The Biho Hybrid air defense system, built by Hanwha Aerospace, features twin 30 millimeter rapid-fire cannons for close-range targets with missiles for longer-range threats. It is considered an effective platform to counter drones and low-flying jets.

Media reports have said India is taking a fresh look at the Biho Hybrid system again amid a growing need to acquire counter-drone platforms under its military modernization efforts.

"The two sides assessed the current status of their defense industry cooperation and exchanged views on potential future partnership in various areas," DAPA said.

"In particular, the Korean side discussed ways to ensure stable progress and operational support for major joint projects, including the Biho Hybrid system currently under discussion with India and the K9 self-propelled howitzers operated by the Indian Army," it said.

They also discussed efforts to revitalize a 2020 bilateral defense partnership roadmap and expand exchanges at the industry and academic levels, the arms agency added.