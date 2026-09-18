Korea, Indonesia agree to expand partnerships in halal certification

Korea and Indonesia have agreed to expand partnerships in halal certification and support Korean companies' entry into the Southeast Asian country, Seoul's drug ministry said Friday.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and Indonesia's Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency, also known as a BPJPH, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the sidelines of the Halal Summit 20, which kicked off in the Indonesian city of Depok the same day.

Halal certification is an official verification process that confirms products, ingredients and manufacturing processes comply with Islamic law.

Indonesia is considered one of the biggest halal markets in the world and has been gradually expanding items subject to mandatory halal certification, including foods and cosmetics that will be required to go under such certification starting next month.

The deal reached Friday (local time) comes after Korea and Indonesia agreed to elevate their bilateral relation into a "special comprehensive strategic partnership" during President Lee Jae Myung's official visit to the Southeast Asian country in March, the drug ministry added.