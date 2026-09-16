Korea signed a combined 35 agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOU) with Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday, spanning energy, investment, security and cultural cooperation, as Seoul hosted the first Korea-Central Asia Summit this week.

President Lee Jae Myung met Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, where the two leaders signed 17 agreements to expand textile, chemical and machinery exports and lay the groundwork for cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) and digital industries.

The agreements deepen ties in railways, transportation and logistics, as well as intellectual property, energy and industrial safety. The two sides also moved to explore cooperation on critical minerals and the green transition.

The agreements also strengthen customs and police cooperation against transnational crime, while expanding exchanges in personnel administration, anti-corruption efforts and education.

"Korea and Tajikistan have steadily developed cooperation since 1992, and I find it deeply meaningful that this visit has allowed our two countries to establish a comprehensive partnership," Lee said. "I hope the two countries will expand mutually beneficial cooperation in railways, critical minerals, digital technology and other areas going forward."

Rahmon said strengthening cooperative ties with Korea is one of the key priorities for Tajikistan's foreign policy.

"Next year, Korea and Tajikistan will mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations," the Tajik leader said. "I believe establishing a legal and institutional foundation to elevate our cooperation to a new level of partnership is an essential step."

Later that day, Lee also met with Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov at Cheong Wa Dae, where the two countries signed 18 agreements, including a revised MOU on trade and investment cooperation.

The agreements cover critical minerals, halal markets, infrastructure development, livestock technology, energy and intellectual property, aiming to boost mutual trade and investment and public-private partnership projects.

The two countries also agreed to cooperate in culture and sports, as well as in customs and police work to combat transnational crime and in disaster management.

Lee recalled that Japarov made his first visit to Korea on Dec. 3, 2024. That day, then-President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law after a summit with Japarov, prompting him to cancel his remaining schedule and return home.

"Given the unexpected disruption during your last visit, I have been looking forward to meeting you here in Korea," Lee said. "Korea and Kyrgyzstan are steadfast partners that have developed cooperation in many fields."

Japarov said Korea is regarded as a key partner in the Asia-Pacific region.

"There are no major differences in political views between our two countries, and we hold similar positions on international and regional affair," Kyrgyzstan's leader said. "I believe we will be able to build substantive cooperation in new areas going forward."

Japarov added that he hoped Lee would visit Kyrgyzstan next year for 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, saying such a visit would be "a meaningful milestone in bilateral relations."