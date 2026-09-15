Korea, Kazakhstan elevate ties to strategic partnership

Korea and Kazakhstan signed 13 agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) on Tuesday, broadening bilateral ties across energy, industry, technology and cultural exchange.

The signings came during a bilateral summit between President Lee Jae Myung and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held ahead of the first Korea-Central Asia Summit set for Wednesday.

They included elevating bilateral ties to a future-oriented comprehensive strategic partnership, along with agreements on oil, atomic energy, science and technology talent development and labor mobility under the Employment Permit System.

MOUs also covered intellectual property, urban and infrastructure development, advanced air mobility, renewable energy, digital forest restoration, cultural cooperation and the preservation of historic sites tied to Korea's independence movement during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.

"Kazakhstan is rich in energy and resources and holds great potential in advanced future-oriented industries, making it a key partner for Korea's economic security," Lee said. "We also believe Korea can help advance Kazakhstan's industrial technology through cutting-edge manufacturing and digital technology."

Lee also thanked Tokayev for his cooperation in 2021 in the repatriation of the remains of Hong Beom-do (1868-1943), a commander of Korea's independence army against Japanese colonial rule.

Tokayev said Korea has invested $12 billion in Kazakhstan's economy, with many Korean companies successfully operating in the country. He also noted that Korean tourist visits to Kazakhstan topped 51,000 last year.

"Kazakhstan and Korea are strategic partners, and our bilateral relations are developing at a pace never seen before," Tokayev said.