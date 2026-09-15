Budget ministry discusses AI, structural challenges with German delegation
Summary
The budget ministry said Tuesday it shared Korea’s experience in handling AI-driven transformation and demographic change with a visiting German parliamentary delegation. Vice Budget Minister Cho Yong-beom said fiscal policy should support growth potential and reduce economic disparities, while also addressing low birth rates and an aging population. The two sides also discussed budget priorities and how to use limited resources more effectively. Cho outlined key points of Korea’s 2027 budget proposal, and Christian Gorke said Germany is also balancing fiscal discipline with future investment.
Key Facts
- Cho Yong-beom met a German parliamentary delegation led by Christian Gorke, acting chair of the Finance Committee at the Bundestag.
- The Ministry of Planning and Budget said the meeting focused on policy challenges facing both countries.
- Cho said Korea is working to address low birth rates and an aging population and their effect on public finances.
- The vice budget minister said Korea’s 2027 budget proposal seeks both economic growth and fiscal soundness.
- Gorke said Germany is seeking a balance between fiscal discipline and investment in future-oriented areas.
The budget ministry said Tuesday it shared Korea's experience in responding to transformation and demographic changes driven by artificial intelligence (AI) with a visiting German parliamentary delegation.
Vice Budget Minister Cho Yong-beom met with the delegation led by Christian Gorke, acting chair of the Finance Committee at the Bundestag, the lower house of Germany's parliament, to exchange views on policy challenges facing the two countries, according to the Ministry of Planning and Budget.
During the meeting, Cho said fiscal policy needs to play a proactive role in bolstering growth potential and easing economic disparities amid an AI-driven industrial transformation.
The vice budget minister added Korea is working to fundamentally address demographic challenges, including the low birth rate and aging population, and their impact on public finances.
The two sides exchanged views on setting budget priorities to make more effective use of limited resources.
Cho also shared key aspects of Korea's 2027 budget proposal, noting that Asia's No. 4 economy is pursuing both economic growth and fiscal soundness.
In response, Gorke said Germany is similarly seeking a balance between fiscal discipline and investment in future-oriented areas.
Gorke described the meeting as meaningful, saying the two countries were able to share their fiscal policy directions and experiences, according to the ministry.
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