Korea, US hold public diplomacy forum on Global South cooperation
Summary
Korea and the United States held the 2026 Korea-U.S. Public Diplomacy Forum at Georgetown University in Washington on Thursday to discuss expanding strategic cooperation with Global South countries. Participants examined shifts in the geopolitical and economic security landscapes and ways to broaden joint public diplomacy efforts. Yoon Chu-sok said the Global South is becoming more significant because of its population, economic scale and critical minerals. The ministry said it will keep identifying programs and events across regions and sectors to widen public diplomacy.
Key Facts
- The forum was held under the theme The New International Order and the Global South: Expanding Horizons for Korea-U.S. Strategic Cooperation.
- The event took place at Georgetown University in Washington on Thursday, U.S. time.
- The Global South was described as developing and emerging economies across Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.
- Yoon Chu-sok is the deputy chief of mission at the Korean Embassy in Washington.
- The foreign ministry said it will continue identifying programs and events across various regions and sectors to expand public diplomacy.
Korea and the United States held a joint forum this week to discuss ways to expand strategic cooperation with countries in the Global South, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
The 2026 Korea-U.S. Public Diplomacy Forum took place at Georgetown University in Washington on Thursday (U.S. time) under the theme "The New International Order and the Global South: Expanding Horizons for Korea-U.S. Strategic Cooperation," according to the ministry.
The Global South refers broadly to developing and emerging economies across Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.
Participants from both countries discussed shifts in the geopolitical and economic security landscapes across the Global South, along with ways to expand joint public diplomacy efforts, according to the ministry.
Yoon Chu-sok, deputy chief of mission at the Korean Embassy in Washington, said in his congratulatory remarks that the Global South holds growing significance given its population size, economic scale, and abundance of critical minerals and resources.
"We will continue to identify programs and events spanning various regions and sectors to further expand the horizons of our public diplomacy," the ministry said in a release.
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