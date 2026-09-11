Korea, US hold public diplomacy forum on Global South cooperation

Korea and the United States held a joint forum this week to discuss ways to expand strategic cooperation with countries in the Global South, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

The 2026 Korea-U.S. Public Diplomacy Forum took place at Georgetown University in Washington on Thursday (U.S. time) under the theme "The New International Order and the Global South: Expanding Horizons for Korea-U.S. Strategic Cooperation," according to the ministry.

The Global South refers broadly to developing and emerging economies across Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

Participants from both countries discussed shifts in the geopolitical and economic security landscapes across the Global South, along with ways to expand joint public diplomacy efforts, according to the ministry.

Yoon Chu-sok, deputy chief of mission at the Korean Embassy in Washington, said in his congratulatory remarks that the Global South holds growing significance given its population size, economic scale, and abundance of critical minerals and resources.

"We will continue to identify programs and events spanning various regions and sectors to further expand the horizons of our public diplomacy," the ministry said in a release.