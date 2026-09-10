FM Cho seeks Ugandan support for Korean nuclear, AI push

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met Crispus Walter Kiyonga, Uganda's second deputy prime minister, on Thursday and asked for the African nation's support for South Korean companies doing business there, Seoul's ministry said.

Cho noted on the progress both countries have made in nuclear cooperation, as the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power was contracted by Uganda's energy ministry in May last year to assess a proposed site in the Buyende region for the country's first nuclear power plant.

The minister asked Uganda to continue backing South Korean firms in the nuclear energy as well as artificial intelligence (AI) sectors.

In response, Kiyonga said he would consider ways to support South Korean businesses, according to the ministry.

They also agreed to expand cooperation in agriculture, mineral resources, tourism, energy, and information and communications technology, the ministry said.