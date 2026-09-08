A Korean man who was kidnapped by unidentified men in Manila last week was safely released Tuesday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The man in his 40s, who was kidnapped in the Manila metropolitan area last Friday, was released earlier in the day and is in good health, according to the ministry.

The man was riding in a vehicle with an acquaintance in the Pasay area of Metro Manila when the abductors forced him into their own vehicle and fled the scene, leaving the acquaintance behind, ministry officials said.

About 18 hours after the abduction, the abductors contacted another acquaintance of the victim and demanded a ransom for his release, they added.

"Upon receiving the report from our embassy in the Philippines, we established a task force and have worked to secure his safe release in cooperation with the National Police Agency, Philippine police and other local authorities," the ministry said.

The motive and details of the incident are under investigation, officials said.