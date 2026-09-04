Foreign ministry lifts travel alerts for parts of Thailand, 3 other countries

The foreign ministry said Friday it is lifting special travel advisories for parts of Thailand, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Ethiopia, as local security and health risks have subsided.

The ministry lifted the special advisory, which calls for citizens to cancel or postpone their trips unless essential, for seven provinces near the Thailand-Cambodia border and revised down the travel alert to Level 1 that calls for caution.

Separately from the government's standard four-tier travel alert system, special travel advisories are temporary measures issued for countries facing immediate and short-term risks. They remain in effect for up to 90 days and can be extended if the risks persist.

Special advisories for checkpoint areas bordering Laos and Myanmar will remain in place to prevent South Korean nationals from widespread job scams and potential forced confinement in the region, the ministry said.

The same advisory issued for parts of Ethiopia's capital of Addis Ababa will also be lifted as no active Ebola cases have been found.

Similar restrictions will be removed for select areas in Azerbaijan and Turkey, where no further drone or missile strikes have been reported amid broader Middle East conflicts.