U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel met with Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back on Thursday, her first such meeting with the top Korean defense chief since assuming the post in late July.

Steel arrived at the defense ministry headquarters in Yongsan, accompanied by U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson.

She was expected to discuss key alliance issues with Ahn, including Seoul's ongoing efforts to regain wartime operational control (OPCON) from the United States.

Thursday's meeting follows her previous separate meetings with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan last month.