Korea and Japan held a bilateral economic security dialogue in Tokyo on Tuesday to share their relevant policies and discuss current issues, including the development of advanced technologies, the presidential office said.

The fifth Korea-Japan economic security dialogue was attended by Kim Sung-yeol, Seoul's presidential secretary for economic security, and Takeshi Soda, a senior official at Japan's National Security Secretariat.

The two sides reviewed their economic security environments and shared relevant polices to enhance mutual understanding, Cheong Wa Dae said.

They also exchanged views on the latest economic security issues, including the development and protection of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and semiconductor, and the stabilization of supply chains for energy and critical minerals, while discussing measures for cooperation in those areas, according to the presidential office.

The dialogue was arranged as part of an earlier agreement between the Korean and Japanese leaders to step up communication and cooperation in economic security, the office said, adding that the two countries will hold the next session in 2027.



