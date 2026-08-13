Korea's top Catholic leader offers condolences to Colombia quake victims

Korea's top Catholic leader on Thursday expressed condolences to victims of a deadly earthquake in Colombia and said he would pray alongside the faithful of the Korean church for all those affected by the disaster.

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul said in a statement that he was extending "heartfelt condolences" to Colombians who have lost family and neighbors and were facing threats to their homes and livelihoods.

Chung said he would pray alongside all the faithful in the Seoul Archdiocese for the dead and their bereaved families, the injured, and all those affected by the disaster in Colombia.

The archdiocese later announced that two of its charity groups would provide a combined $100,000 in emergency relief funds through Caritas Internationalis, with additional fundraising planned until mid-September.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia earlier this week, leaving more than 200 people dead.



