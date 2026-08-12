Korea, India vow closer ties in customs affairs

The Korean customs agency said Wednesday it has agreed with its Indian counterpart to bolster cooperation in customs affairs and facilitate smoother trade between the two countries.

The Korea Customs Service (KCS) said it met with officials from India's Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs in New Delhi on Tuesday (Indian time), asking the Indian government to support smooth customs clearance for Korean businesses.

During the meeting, the KCS shared cases of Korean firms based in India facing difficulties with customs-related issues, with the two sides also holding discussions on bilateral cooperation, including training programs.

"With India being a major partner in the Asia-Pacific region, the two countries intend to bolster cooperation down the road to address hurdles facing Korean firms seeking to export to India," Han Min, director general for international affairs at the KCS, said in a release.