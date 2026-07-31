SANTIAGO — President Lee Jae Myung departed for Argentina on Thursday after wrapping up his visit to Chile, where he held a summit with Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast to discuss cooperation in trade and critical minerals.

During their summit earlier Thursday, Lee and Kast agreed to reactivate a joint committee to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade, including by modernizing their free trade agreement.

They also agreed to pursue "mutually beneficial and future-oriented" cooperation in critical mineral supply chains, the defense industry, infrastructure and public security.

Lee is now en route to Buenos Aires, the final stop in his ongoing three-nation South America tour, which also included a state visit to Brazil.

In Buenos Aires, Lee is scheduled to hold a summit with Argentine President Javier Milei and meet with members of the Korean community on Friday.